Pa. House approves education reform bill, sends proposal to state Senate

Jun. 11—HARRISBURG — A Democratic proposal to reform Pennsylvania's system to fund public education across the next seven years cleared the state House on Monday but the bill now heads to a Republican-controlled Senate where leaders prioritize an aspect lacking from the plan — school vouchers.

The legislation proposes to raise spending on public schools by a combined $5.1 billion beginning in the upcoming school year and extending through 2030-31. The money would backfill an "adequacy gap" identified for most public schools, provide tax relief to districts with the highest burden, enact reforms to cyber-charter schools to enhance transparency and save brick-and-mortar schools an estimated $4.6 billion.

The annual increases would amount to $728 million for 371 of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts considered chronically underfunded, $200 million split among all districts, $136 million in property tax relief for 169 districts, and $665 million in cyber charter savings.

The bill is a direct response to a Commonwealth Court ruling last year that held that the state's funding system is unconstitutional, failing to provide for a "thorough and efficient system" as mandated by the state constitution. Its details are inspired by the Democrat-backed report approved on a split vote by the bipartisan Basic Education Funding Commission.

House Bill 2370 isn't a direct appropriation for basic education subsidies in the commonwealth's next budget. However, it raises the base level funding from $5.88 billion set a decade ago to $7.87 billion — the current year's subsidy total.

House lawmakers voted 107-94 to advance the measure to the Senate with all Democrats and five Republicans voting in support.

Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, stressed that the court ruling, one made by a judge elected as a Republican, wasn't appealed.

"That means there is agreement that what we are doing is unconstitutional," Harris said during his floor remarks Monday. "If you are one who speaks of the constitution as if this document is sacred then I ask you, what are you doing about the fact that how we fund schools is unconstitutional?"

While Democrats frequently cited the judicial and constitutional mandate and, generally, a responsibility to improve the potential academic outcomes for all students in Pennsylvania, Republicans argued that raising spending on the public school system hasn't improved outcomes so far — the General Assembly increased school spending in the past several budgets — and does little to add accountability for schools or improve choice for parents with students in "crisis school districts."

"Until we fix systemic problems more money will do little for students stuck in schools in crisis," Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, House minority leader, said. "We're taking more money and putting it down the same path year after year."

Funding for districts with an adequacy gap must be spent on academic programs and multi-tiered supports including tutoring. Improving teacher pay is eligible, too, including raising minimum teacher salaries to $60,000 and raising hourly wages for support staff to $20.

The tax equity funds must be used to mitigate or prevent future tax increases or provide rebates to taxpayers.

Not included is a system for school vouchers. The issue undercut budget negotiations last year, stalling progress on some aspects into December, and remains a point of contention ahead of the June 30 deadline for a 2024-25 state spending plan.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he supports the concept of a voucher system though Democratic leadership in the House is opposed. A protest in the Senate wing of the State Capitol on Monday targeted members who received contributions from billionaire Jeffrey Yass who has lent financial support to political action committees who support pro-voucher candidates.

A spokesperson for Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Armstrong/Indiana/Jefferson/Westmoreland, shared a previous statement from the Senate's majority leader regarding a desire to empower parents through school choice.

"Every single child in Pennsylvania deserves access to a quality education. The reality is the General Assembly has consistently invested more money in educating fewer students statewide. Accountability, reforms and implementing ways to further empower parents in the education of their children also must be key components of Pennsylvania's education system moving forward," the statement read.