PA game wardens looking for men accused of fleeing traffic stop, crashing into vehicle in UTV

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for two men they say crashed into a warden’s vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.

Authorities say the men were driving the UTV in an area where motorized vehicles are not allowed to operate in Cross Creek Country Park in Washington County.

Wardens saw the UTV in the area at around 12:39 p.m. on March 2. They tried to stop the drivers but said the UTV fled and hit a warden’s vehicle as it was taking off.

The UTV is believed to be a Polaris RZR Pro XP Sport.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission shared the photos of the men on March 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT, or file a report online.

