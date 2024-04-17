Pa. fugitive arrested by Cumberland Police

Apr. 17—CUMBERLAND — A Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, man wanted in a robbery of the Pilot Travel Center in Hagerstown last December was arrested Tuesday by Cumberland Police.

Carlos Manuel Barbosa, 41, was charged with robbery, theft from $1,500 to $25,000 and second-degree assault in connection with the Dec. 23, 2023, incident in which he allegedly assaulted an employee of the Halfway Boulevard business and stole 19 cartons of cigarettes valued at more than $2,000, police said.

Barbosa remained jailed Wednesday in the Allegany County Detention Center.