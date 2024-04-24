PA election early results: Which candidates are advancing to November's election?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Somerset County voters chose their candidates for President of the United States, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and several state positions during Tuesday's 2024 General Primary election.
Unofficial results posted Tuesday night show that 26.58% of Somerset County's 48,153 registered voters cast ballots in the primary election. A total of 12,799 ballots were received, with Democratic voters casting a total of 3,471 ballots while Republican voters cast a total of 9,328 ballots.
Here are the unofficial results from Tuesday's 2024 General Primary in Somerset County.
Total votes
Nomination winner (R/D)
President of the United States
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
2,629
D
Dean Phillips
432
Nikki R. Haley
882
Donald J. Trump
8,247
R
U.S. Senator
Robert P. Casey, Jr.
3,233
D
David McCormick
8,706
R
Attorney General
Jack Stollsteimer
232
Eugenio DePasquale
2,250
D
Joe Khan
462
Keir Bradford-Grey
146
Jared Solomon
149
Dave Sunday
6,059
R
Craig Williams
2,355
Auditor General
Malcolm Kenyatta
1,196
Statewide D winner
Mark Pinsley
1,902
Tim DeFoor
8,258
R
State Treasurer
Ryan Bizzarro
690
Erin McClelland
2,555
D
Stacy Garrity
8,353
R
U.S. House of Representatives, 13th District
Beth Farnham
82
D
John Joyce
199
R
U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District
Ken Bach
2,111
D
Chris Dziados
997
Guy Reschenthaler
8,103
R
Representative, General Assembly, 69th District
Carl Walker Metzgar
8,084
R
Representative, General Assembly, 71st District
Jim Rigby
771
R
Delegate to Democratic National Convention, 13th Congressional District (vote for 3)
Matthew A. Gribler
66
D
Lisa Kramer
72
D
Delegate to Republican National Convention, 13th Congressional District (vote for 3)
Erich E. Hawbaker
51
Bill Ward, Jr
89
R
C. Arnold McClure
83
R
Steven Carowick, Jr.
53
Juanita Byler
60
Jim Foreman
75
Jim Vasilko
106
R
Delegate to Democratic National Convention, 14th Congressional District (vote for 5)
Sharon Laffey
2,634
D
JoJo Burgess
2,368
D
Ted Kopas
2,453
D
Bibiana Boerio
2,290
D
Lillian Proctor
2,486
D
Delegate to Republican National Convention, 14th Congressional District (vote for 3)
Nancy Pleskovitch
1,598
Tom Ward
3,805
R
Sonia Stopperich
887
Melanie Stringhill Patterson
1,435
Sue Darr
5,417
R
Susanna N. Dejeet
500
Leslie Rossi
2,029
Guy Reschenthaler
3,422
R
Steve Renz
1,773
Thomas J. Uram
1,023
Alternate Delegate, Republican National Convention, 13th District (vote for 3)
Linda L. McClure
166
R
Judy Ward
141
R
Alternate Delegate, Republican National Convention, 14th District (vote for 3)
Hunter Overdorff
3,034
R
Nancy Pleskovitch
2,283
Sonia Stopperich
1,561
Sue Darr
5,290
R
Steve Renz
2,390
Thomas J. Uram
1,771
James Zerfoss
3,608
R
Chairman, Somerset County Republican Committee
Guy Berkebile
8,286
R
This article originally appeared on The Daily American: PA elections: Unofficial results from Somerset county filed