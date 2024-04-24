PA election early results: Which candidates are advancing to November's election?

Somerset County voters chose their candidates for President of the United States, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and several state positions during Tuesday's 2024 General Primary election.

Unofficial results posted Tuesday night show that 26.58% of Somerset County's 48,153 registered voters cast ballots in the primary election. A total of 12,799 ballots were received, with Democratic voters casting a total of 3,471 ballots while Republican voters cast a total of 9,328 ballots.

Cynthia Knopsnyder, front, and Oran Knopsnyder, back, pick up voting machines for Black Township on Monday in Somerset. Cynthia Knopsnyder said she is judge of elections for the township this year and Oran came along to help load the machines into the vehicle.

Here are the unofficial results from Tuesday's 2024 General Primary in Somerset County.

Total votes Nomination winner (R/D) President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, Jr. 2,629 D Dean Phillips 432 Nikki R. Haley 882 Donald J. Trump 8,247 R U.S. Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr. 3,233 D David McCormick 8,706 R Attorney General Jack Stollsteimer 232 Eugenio DePasquale 2,250 D Joe Khan 462 Keir Bradford-Grey 146 Jared Solomon 149 Dave Sunday 6,059 R Craig Williams 2,355 Auditor General Malcolm Kenyatta 1,196 Statewide D winner Mark Pinsley 1,902 Tim DeFoor 8,258 R State Treasurer Ryan Bizzarro 690 Erin McClelland 2,555 D Stacy Garrity 8,353 R U.S. House of Representatives, 13th District Beth Farnham 82 D John Joyce 199 R U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District Ken Bach 2,111 D Chris Dziados 997 Guy Reschenthaler 8,103 R Representative, General Assembly, 69th District Carl Walker Metzgar 8,084 R Representative, General Assembly, 71st District Jim Rigby 771 R Delegate to Democratic National Convention, 13th Congressional District (vote for 3) Matthew A. Gribler 66 D Lisa Kramer 72 D Delegate to Republican National Convention, 13th Congressional District (vote for 3) Erich E. Hawbaker 51 Bill Ward, Jr 89 R C. Arnold McClure 83 R Steven Carowick, Jr. 53 Juanita Byler 60 Jim Foreman 75 Jim Vasilko 106 R Delegate to Democratic National Convention, 14th Congressional District (vote for 5) Sharon Laffey 2,634 D JoJo Burgess 2,368 D Ted Kopas 2,453 D Bibiana Boerio 2,290 D Lillian Proctor 2,486 D Delegate to Republican National Convention, 14th Congressional District (vote for 3) Nancy Pleskovitch 1,598 Tom Ward 3,805 R Sonia Stopperich 887 Melanie Stringhill Patterson 1,435 Sue Darr 5,417 R Susanna N. Dejeet 500 Leslie Rossi 2,029 Guy Reschenthaler 3,422 R Steve Renz 1,773 Thomas J. Uram 1,023 Alternate Delegate, Republican National Convention, 13th District (vote for 3) Linda L. McClure 166 R Judy Ward 141 R Alternate Delegate, Republican National Convention, 14th District (vote for 3) Hunter Overdorff 3,034 R Nancy Pleskovitch 2,283 Sonia Stopperich 1,561 Sue Darr 5,290 R Steve Renz 2,390 Thomas J. Uram 1,771 James Zerfoss 3,608 R Chairman, Somerset County Republican Committee Guy Berkebile 8,286 R

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: PA elections: Unofficial results from Somerset county filed