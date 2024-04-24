PA election early results: Which candidates are advancing to November's election?

Somerset County voters chose their candidates for President of the United States, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and several state positions during Tuesday's 2024 General Primary election.

Unofficial results posted Tuesday night show that 26.58% of Somerset County's 48,153 registered voters cast ballots in the primary election. A total of 12,799 ballots were received, with Democratic voters casting a total of 3,471 ballots while Republican voters cast a total of 9,328 ballots.

Cynthia Knopsnyder, front, and Oran Knopsnyder, back, pick up voting machines for Black Township on Monday in Somerset. Cynthia Knopsnyder said she is judge of elections for the township this year and Oran came along to help load the machines into the vehicle.
Here are the unofficial results from Tuesday's 2024 General Primary in Somerset County.

Total votes

Nomination winner (R/D)

President of the United States

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

2,629

D

Dean Phillips

432

Nikki R. Haley

882

Donald J. Trump

8,247

R

U.S. Senator

Robert P. Casey, Jr.

3,233

D

David McCormick

8,706

R

Attorney General

Jack Stollsteimer

232

Eugenio DePasquale

2,250

D

Joe Khan

462

Keir Bradford-Grey

146

Jared Solomon

149

Dave Sunday

6,059

R

Craig Williams

2,355

Auditor General

Malcolm Kenyatta

1,196

Statewide D winner

Mark Pinsley

1,902

Tim DeFoor

8,258

R

State Treasurer

Ryan Bizzarro

690

Erin McClelland

2,555

D

Stacy Garrity

8,353

R

U.S. House of Representatives, 13th District

Beth Farnham

82

D

John Joyce

199

R

U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District

Ken Bach

2,111

D

Chris Dziados

997

Guy Reschenthaler

8,103

R

Representative, General Assembly, 69th District

Carl Walker Metzgar

8,084

R

Representative, General Assembly, 71st District

Jim Rigby

771

R

Delegate to Democratic National Convention, 13th Congressional District (vote for 3)

Matthew A. Gribler

66

D

Lisa Kramer

72

D

Delegate to Republican National Convention, 13th Congressional District (vote for 3)

Erich E. Hawbaker

51

Bill Ward, Jr

89

R

C. Arnold McClure

83

R

Steven Carowick, Jr.

53

Juanita Byler

60

Jim Foreman

75

Jim Vasilko

106

R

Delegate to Democratic National Convention, 14th Congressional District (vote for 5)

Sharon Laffey

2,634

D

JoJo Burgess

2,368

D

Ted Kopas

2,453

D

Bibiana Boerio

2,290

D

Lillian Proctor

2,486

D

Delegate to Republican National Convention, 14th Congressional District (vote for 3)

Nancy Pleskovitch

1,598

Tom Ward

3,805

R

Sonia Stopperich

887

Melanie Stringhill Patterson

1,435

Sue Darr

5,417

R

Susanna N. Dejeet

500

Leslie Rossi

2,029

Guy Reschenthaler

3,422

R

Steve Renz

1,773

Thomas J. Uram

1,023

Alternate Delegate, Republican National Convention, 13th District (vote for 3)

Linda L. McClure

166

R

Judy Ward

141

R

Alternate Delegate, Republican National Convention, 14th District (vote for 3)

Hunter Overdorff

3,034

R

Nancy Pleskovitch

2,283

Sonia Stopperich

1,561

Sue Darr

5,290

R

Steve Renz

2,390

Thomas J. Uram

1,771

James Zerfoss

3,608

R

Chairman, Somerset County Republican Committee

Guy Berkebile

8,286

R

