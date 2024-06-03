PA Department of Health to host potassium iodide tablet distribution event on June 12

SHIPPINGPORT ― Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health are encouraging residents around the Beaver Valley Power Station to take advantage of an upcoming opportunity to replace expiring potassium iodide tablets.

According to the state organization, tablets will be offered for free at several locations around the state, as many of the supplies distributed by public health agencies are scheduled to expire soon. Locally, residents living near the nuclear power plant in Beaver County can pick up their free supply of potassium iodide tablets from the Beaver Valley Mall's Center at the Mall from 2 to 7 p.m. June 12.

Potassium iodide tablets, or KI,

“Ensuring medications on hand are kept up to date is an important part of protecting your health,” said Acting Secretary of Health Debra Bogen. “Radiological emergencies are rare, but it is important for potentially affected Pennsylvanians to have unexpired tablets on hand.”

According to the department, the tablets will be available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants by visiting the distribution center at the Beaver Valley Mall or by calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH. Residents can also exchange expiring products, allowing for safe disposal of the tablets.

No appointments are needed to pick up tablets or exchange them at the June 12 event.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Department of Health giving out new KI tablets for free on June 12