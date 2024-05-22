PA casino fined, 3 banned after allowing minors access

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania casino has been fined after allegedly allowing underage people to gain access to the gaming floor.

According to a press release, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control fined Wind Creek Bethlehem $125,000 for allowing minors to access the gaming floor on ten different incidents.

The release states throughout 20 months 11 people between the ages of 18-20 were given access to the gaming floor at Wind Creek Bethlehem in Northampton County.

The report also states that three adults have also been banned from casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended to play casino games.

A man and a woman allegedly left their 5-month-old unattended in the car outside when it was 47 degrees in the parking garage. Another woman requested to be moved off the banned list for a 2017 incident where she left her four-year-old in the car for 15 minutes in 95-degree weather, officials continued.

As stated in the release the next board meeting is scheduled for June 26 at 10:00 a.m.

