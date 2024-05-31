Pa. budget idea would help those with autism, intellectual disabilities

The Barber National Institute employs about 150 people as direct support professionals, trained staff who spend their day in the community or in homes with the center's adult clients.

There are so many people 21 and older in the Erie area with autism or intellectual disabilities that the demand for services far exceeds the supply of these professionals, said Maureen Barber-Casey, the institute's executive vice president.

"We could use at least 50 more," Barber-Casey said. "If we had the funding to raise the wages (which currently start at around $15 an hour), we could recruit more employees."

Help could be coming soon as part of the 2024-25 Pennsylvania state budget. The proposed budget calls for a $483 million investment of state and federal funds to home and community-based service providers like the institute.

These providers could then hire more direct support professionals to help eliminate long waiting lists for services throughout the state.

To draw attention to the proposed budget and encourage state legislators to pass it, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Valerie Arkoosh visited the institute Thursday.

Also pictured are, from left, Robert Barber, the institute's senior vice president; and Maureen Barber-Casey, the institute's executive vice president.

"We need to end the adult emergency waiting list," said Arkoosh, referring to a waiting list of families who are in dire need of help for an adult with intellectual disabilities. "Gov. Josh Shapiro's 2024-25 budget will provide the money to make this happen."

The demand is particularly acute for adult clients because younger ones receive help through public schools, Barber-Carey said.

Also, adult clients usually have older parents who sometimes struggle to provide the support for their child that they did in previous years.

The proposed budget also calls for an investment of $78 million dollars in federal and state funds to allow 1,500 more Pennsylvanians to receive services.

Proposed budget must still be passed by state House, Senate

Shapiro's proposed budget must still be passed by the state house and senate. Four Erie-area state legislators visited the institute with Arkoosh and all spoke in favor of the funding, including two Republicans.

"This is actually one thing that the governor and I agree on," said state Sen. Dan Laughlin, of Millcreek Township, R-49th Dist.

"It's about priorities," said state Rep. Jake Banta, of LeBoeuf Township, R-4th Dist. "This is a no-brainer."

