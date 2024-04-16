P.E.I. Greens holding off on choosing new leader until after federal election

Karla Bernard has served as the interim Green Party leader since peter-Bevan-Baker stepped down following the 2023 provincial election. (Steve Bruce/CBC - image credit)

The P.E.I. Green Party says it will begin its leadership race shortly after the next federal election, which is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025, unless one is called earlier.

It will enable the Greens to have a leader solidly in place in time for the next provincial election, which is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2027.

"At this time, we have a lull between elections. It's a great time to regroup, listen, learn and dream, so that we can be ready for the next campaign," the party wrote in its newsletter.

Karla Bernard, the MLA for District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park, has been the interim Green leader since last July when she took over for Peter Bevan-Baker.

Bevan-Baker resigned as leader following the 2023 provincial election, though he remains the MLA for District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point.

Bernard and Bevan-Baker were the only two Green MLAs in the P.E.I. Legislature until Matt MacFarlane won the February byelection in District 19, Borden-Kinkora. That seat was previously held by Jamie Fox of the governing Progressive Conservatives, who stepped down to run as a federal Conservative candidate.

Matt MacFarlane won the byelection in District 19, Borden-Kinkora, back in February to become the Greens' third member in the P.E.I. Legislature. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The party's win in District 19 put them into a tie with the Liberal Party with three seats each in the legislature, though Speaker Darlene Compton ruled at the beginning of the spring sitting that the Liberals would maintain their Official Opposition status.

MacFarlane, who was the party's president until he stepped down after his byelection win, will be the guest speaker at the Green Party's annual general meeting May 18 in Hunter River. The party said its council has operated with a rotating chair since then, and will elect a new president at the AGM.

The Opposition Liberals are also without a permanent leader. Hal Perry, the MLA for District 27, Tignish-Palmer Road, has served as interim leader for the past year.