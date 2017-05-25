Can Ozone Therapy Turn Back the Hands of Time?

Is the secret to looking and feeling your best ozone therapy?

The Doctors are joined by actress and director Alison Eastwood, who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, who recently underwent the therapy. But, what exactly is ozone therapy?

The process involves removing blood from a patient and then medical grade ozone, a highly reactive form of pure oxygen, is infused into the blood. The new ozone-rich blood is then returned to the patient. It is said to improve the cellular utilization of oxygen, help improve the signs and effects of aging, stimulates damaged joints and ease or eliminate chronic pain.

After undergoing treatments at AMA Skincare with Dr. Alice Pien and Dr. Asher Milgrom, Alison says she felt improvements with her vision and with that morning fog feeling. “I felt very revitalized and rejuvenated,” she shares, saying she also slept better and felt a boost of energy after her treatments. Dr. Milgrom claims that ozone can help stimulate the energy of your cells and causes the body’s cells to work more effectively.

ER physician Dr. Travis Stork questions whether there have been any reliable studies on the effects of ozone. In response, Dr. Milgrom claims the treatment are very safe and had been done successfully in Europe and Cuba for many years. Dr. Travis cautions that there needs to be some clear standards and guidelines governing these types of treatments because too much oxygen in the body can be toxic. Dr. Milgrom concedes that the dosage of the ozone is key and says that a patient needs to receive treatment from a skilled and knowledgeable doctor versed in ozone.

Each treatment costs $200 to 500 dollars and it is suggest that a patient undergoes multiple treatments.