Ozinga abruptly quits state House seat, replacement to be named in a month

State Rep. Tim Ozinga, R-Mokena, has abruptly resigned from the state legislature, abandoning the House seat he has had for more than three years.

On Monday, his office released a brief statement announcing his resignation but did not indicate why Ozinga is stepping down.

The resignation was effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

“It has been a privilege to serve the constituents of the 37th District. As of today, my service in the Illinois House will end. However, I will continue to dedicate my time and efforts to make Illinois a better place. I remain committed to advocating for the people of my district and moving the State of Illinois in the right direction,” the statement read.

A message left Tuesday at his office seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Ozinga was elected to the 37th House District in January 2021. He ran unopposed for reelection in last month’s Republican primary.

In July 2022, Ozinga was chosen to chair the Will County Republican Central Committee — succeeding George Pearson, who had led the party for eight years.

Republican committeemen in the 37th District will convene to pick a replacement for Ozinga, a job that they’re required to complete within 30 days, officials explained.

The district includes all or portions of the southwest suburbs of Frankfort, Homer Glen, Mokena, Orland Park and Tinley Park.