Ozarks teacher focuses on agriculture education with middle school activities

Morgan Coday is contributing to the growth of the FFA Organization as the middle school agriculture instructor at the Dallas County R-1 School District in Buffalo in #Agri-Ready Designated Dallas County.

Coday pursued her career in agriculture education after growing up on her family’s farm in the Ozarks where her own FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience was beef production under the mentorship of her dad, Stan, who was also her FFA advisor. These days, her impact goes beyond teaching seventh and eighth grade students basic agriculture concepts while giving them a taste of FFA. She is creating an environment that encourages youth to begin connecting to their roles as the consumers of the future.

“Middle school programs can help draw kids into agriculture,” Coday said. “Many kids have preconceived notions about agriculture, so I share how and why farming has evolved. I share with my students why agriculture is not just important, but vital, to the United States, Missouri, and our hometown of Buffalo. We talk on their level how economic growth starts on our local farms and how they can see that impact at the local grocery store. Even if they don’t entirely grasp how agriculture’s importance in the moments I have to teach them, hopefully the concepts stick and impact them down the road as consumers.”

Coday grew up on her family’s farm in Webster County where she raised Simmental beef cattle that she showed at fairs during the summers. Agriculture has been woven through her entire life. She served as a Missouri FFA Officer in high school 2013-2014. She began college classes to become a vet, but enjoyed agriculture classes so much she thought she’d give education classes a try.

She started her teaching career seven years ago. She was an FFA advisor and agriculture instructor for high school programs in #Agri-Ready Designated Mississippi and Scott Counties before a unique opportunity caught her interest closer to home in southwest Missouri. Coday accepted the full-time position to teach agriculture at Dallas County R-1 School District in 2021. She was challenged to grow students’ interest in agriculture to stimulate growth of the school’s FFA chapter. After three years of investment, she is excited about the fruits of her labors.

The Dallas County R-1 middle school agriculture program has 120 students, reflecting growth of 50% in enrollment since its beginning. The Buffalo FFA chapter has seen an increase in involvement of this year’s freshmen members who participated in Coday’s classes. She teaches elective, semester long courses for seventh and eighth graders which include Agriculture I-animal science, Agriculture-II soils and plant science basics, and Conservation that set a foundation for deeper study in high school.

Last year, Coday began a middle school FFA “program”. Middle school students are not eligible to participate in FFA chapters, but she facilitates activities with the kids that mirror opportunities they can expect if they choose to stay involved in agriculture education. Her students organized their own small barnwarming party and participated in the local Christmas parade, and they are planning a community service project.

“I want to grow this FFA program by finding and planning new activities for my students to experience that will show them more and more about agriculture,” Coday said. “Meanwhile, I want to go back to school to earn a master’s degree or specialist certificate to keep learning myself.”

Coday is a member of Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, both partners of Missouri Farmers Care.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Dallas County middle school teacher focuses on agriculture education