Ozark district names new official to oversee budget, freeing up superintendent

The Ozark school board voted to hire Robert Hedgecorth as the executive director of finance and business, freeing up the superintendent from some of those duties.

Superintendent Lori Wilson was hired in 2022 as the district's assistant superintendent of business and the chief financial officer.

She continued to oversee the budget even after she was named interim superintendent for the 2023-24 year. The board recently selected her as the superintendent, dropping the "interim" title.

Robert Hedgecorth

She will succeed Chris Bauman, who stepped down as superintendent due to family health reasons.

Of Hedgecorth, Wilson said in a news release: “We believe that he aligns closely to the district's mission and vision of being an innovative district while providing high-quality education for each student's future-readiness."

Hedgecorth, executive director of support services in the Smithville district, will oversee the district budget, assist in budget forecasting and oversee all financial reports. He will join Ozark on July 1.

“As I've had the privilege of meeting members of the Ozark team, I've been consistently impressed by their dedication and professionalism," Hedgecorth said, in the release.

"I eagerly anticipate collaborating with this team to maximize our resources and propel our students toward continued success and greatness. I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve the Ozark community."

Hedgecorth started his education career as a technology teacher in 2003 and has served schools as technology director and support services director.

He has a master's degree from Baker University, a specialist degree from Williams Woods University, and is currently working on a doctorate.

