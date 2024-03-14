‘Oyster renaissance:’ 6 billion oysters have been added to the Chesapeake Bay, alliance reports

The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance has officially surpassed 6 billion oysters added to the Chesapeake Bay since 2017.

By 2025, the alliance aims to introduce 10 billion oysters through efforts in restoration and aquaculture. In Virginia, about 119 million oysters were recorded, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Virginia aquaculture numbers in recent years range from a low of 86 million in 2020 to a high of 129 million in 2022.

Tanner Council, the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance senior manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, called the efforts an “oyster renaissance.” Council said that public awareness with citizen involvement and large-scale partnerships have made a significant impact on oyster restoration in the Chesapeake Bay area. The foundation reported that many of the oysters were added through small-scale restoration work and the efforts of individuals and small businesses through programs like oyster gardening.

The oyster alliance, founded in 2018, has brought together more than 100 partner organizations in Virginia and Maryland, including more than a dozen in Hampton Roads. According to the alliance, a single adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water each day, and 6,000 baby oysters are produced from a bushel of recycled oyster shells.

“Oysters are crucial to a healthy bay and a strong economy, but the current population is just a tiny fraction of its historic size,” the alliance said in a statement. “Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration has been accelerating, but without an ambitious collaborative effort, we will likely fall far short of truly restoring the keystone species.”

The majority of the restoration of oysters comes from tributaries of the bay. Last summer, the Chesapeake Bay Program reported that more than two square miles had been restored in the watershed, or about 1,055 football fields worth of land.

In February, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reported that oyster restoration is good for fighting climate change and boosting the economy. Specifically, living shorelines that include oyster shell reefs are a natural approach to protecting them from erosion. Healthy oyster reefs can also help protect the habitats that capture and store carbon. The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance also announced funding for this year’s Oyster Innovation Awards, a grant program funded by Chesapeake Bay Foundation and administered by Chesapeake Bay Trust. This year, Portsmouth Public Schools received funding for its “Portsmouth Public Schools Oyster Project,” which will allow students to participate in an oyster float experiment, collect and analyze data, explore oyster habits and build oyster reefs.

“Having now surpassed the halfway mark, we are more motivated than ever to maintain momentum and accelerate progress by building support, innovation and partnerships,” Council said.

