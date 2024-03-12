Oxnard School District trustees appoint Brian Melanephy to board vacancy

Brian Melanephy is sworn in as an Oxnard School District trustee by attorney Nitasha Sawhney during a special board meeting on Monday.

Oxnard School District trustees appointed Brian Melanephy as the district's fifth board member during a special meeting on Monday night, filling the vacancy left when Trustee Jarely Lopez resigned in January.

The father and veteran will immediately take up the seat representing the district's Trustee Area 2, which covers the central Oxnard communities surrounding the Wooley Road and Ventura Road intersection.

Lopez, a trustee since May 2020, resigned from the district on Jan. 15 with just under three years left on her term after moving out of the trustee area.

The K-8 district serves 14,000 students at 20 elementary and middle schools across Oxnard.

The four remaining board members unanimously chose Melanephy, a father of two Driffill Elementary School students, from three finalists interviewed during the Monday meeting, the district said in a statement Tuesday.

“I am at a point in my life where I have the time and the desire to give back to the community,” Melanephy said in the statement. “I am thrilled to be joining the (board)."

Melanephy is a U.S. Army veteran who has spent the last 16 years working for the federal government, the statement says, and served on Driffill's School Site Council since the pandemic.

He has master's degrees in management and in public policy along with a teaching credential from San Diego Christian College, according to the district.

Board President Veronica Robles-Solis said trustees were drawn to Melanephy's credentials and "extensive public policy and education background."

"We look forward to having Brian’s unique perspective as an involved parent, an Oxnard resident and an army veteran,” the president wrote.

Melanephy's appointed role will only last until the Nov. 5 election, when the seat will go up for a vote to fill what is left of Lopez's term. Then, the seat will be on the ballot as scheduled in 2026 for a four-year term.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard School District trustees pick Brian Melanephy for empty seat