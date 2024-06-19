Oxnard police seize fireworks allegedly being sold at meat market

Oxnard authorities seized thousands of fireworks they say were being sold illegally at a meat market Tuesday night.

The confiscation comes amid general warnings about fireworks use in Ventura County as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Only in the city of Fillmore, and only during a specified period, are sale and use of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks allowed. Fillmore's annual sale is scheduled from noon on June 28 to noon on July 5.

At about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oxnard officers responded to Fierro's Meat Market, where the business at 1355 S. C St. was reportedly selling fireworks, Oxnard Police Department officials said in a news release.

Officers found more than 10 varieties, including safe-and-sane items as well as more dangerous types. They seized more than 3,000 individual fireworks totaling about 30 pounds, the department said. Among them were nine large mortar-style fireworks that police described as dangerous.

The business owner was cited for violating the city's fireworks code.

All fireworks are illegal in Oxnard. The city can impose fines starting at $250 for use of safe-and-sane varieties that include sparklers, cones and flowers. For dangerous fireworks, which include mortars, firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles and M80s, fines reach $1,000.

Oxnard typically gets fireworks complaints starting in June. Last year, the police dispatch center fielded 631 fireworks calls during the month leading up to July 4, according to a department news release. Another 260 complaints arrived via the city's fireworks hotline and email tip line.

On the holiday itself in 2023, Oxnard police received 393 disturbance calls between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The illegal usage has caused structure fires every year as fireworks land on roofs, police officials said, and the explosions are distressing for some residents and their pets. The city ramps up enforcement efforts with targeted patrols, message trailers and warning letters sent to addresses where prior activity has been reported. The department uses drones on the Fourth of July to identify specific sites where fireworks are used.

In May, Oxnard police seized nearly 1,500 pounds of fireworks and arrested a man when a shipment from an out-of-state facility was reported to authorities.

Oxnard residents can report fireworks several ways including the fireworks hotline at 805-394-5884, where callers can remain anonymous, and the email tip line at fireworks@oxnardpd.org, where you're asked to provide the location, dates and times of suspected violations. There is also a fireworks cell phone line at 805-307-6308 and the police non-emergency number at 805-385-7740.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police seize fireworks allegedly being sold at meat market