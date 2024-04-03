Oxnard police investigate stabbing that critically injured victim

A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Oxnard Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of Saviers Road, south of Channel Islands Boulevard, the Oxnard Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a parking lot where they found the 41-year-old victim, an Oxnard resident, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition.

Police found what they described as an extensive crime scene in the parking lot for businesses in the area. The initial 911 call concerned two men fighting, which led to the stabbing, the department said in a news release.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, no arrests had been made and the motive was unknown.

The department's violent crimes unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Gormley at 805-385-7686 or kevin.gormley@oxnardpd.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard police investigate stabbing on Saviers with critical injuries