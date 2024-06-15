Oxnard police fire beanbag round, Taser at wanted man before shooting him, video shows

Oxnard police released video of a May 26 incident in which officers shot and injured a man holding kitchen shears who was wanted in a stabbing the week before.

The 22-minute video was released late Thursday. It includes officers' body camera footage from several locations in northern Oxnard and audio from 911 calls, including one from Isaiah Nichols, the man who was shot.

Officers responded to those 911 calls a little before 11:30 p.m. on May 26 and found Nichols walking in the street holding the scissors. One of the officers recognized him and confirmed that there was a warrant out for his arrest for attempted murder.

Two officers shot Nichols at about 11:40 p.m., after repeatedly telling him to drop the kitchen shears.

Nichols' family members were with him that night. A few days later, his sisters posted photos and audio clips from the scene on social media, in which they can be heard telling police that Nichols has schizophrenia and shouting at officers, "Don't kill my brother."

On Friday, his sister Alicia Samuel referred questions to an attorney who could not be reached for comment.

Oxnard Police Cmdr. Rocky Marquez said it's "hard to say" exactly how much officers on the scene knew about Nichols' mental health, but all of the officers were trained in crisis intervention techniques that are used to "de-escalate situations with persons in crisis."

Before two of the offices shot Nichols with their guns, another officer had shot him with a beanbag round, and other officers used their Tasers on him.

"The officers used the less-lethal tools they had with them, which was the less-lethal shotgun with a beanbag round and the Taser," Marquez said.

Nichols, 27, is in stable condition at Ventura County Medical Center, Marquez said. When he is released from the hospital, he will be booked on suspicion of charges that include attempted murder, from the earlier incident, and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, from the night he was shot, according to a news release from the Oxnard Police Department.

The earlier incident occurred May 17. Police say Nichols stabbed a woman in the head that day, on a public street in Oxnard, then fled the scene. The woman was someone Nichols knew, and he was identified by witnesses, the victim and security camera video, Marquez said.

What does the police body camera footage show?

The video released Thursday night shows only some of the body camera footage from the night of May 26. Marquez said it includes all of "the pertinent acts that occurred." It was edited to be clear and concise, he said, and to remove graphic images and footage that might reveal the identity of bystanders.

The full body camera footage will be released when the police investigation into the shooting is complete, Marquez said. Both police and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, as they do with all police shootings, and the District Attorney's Office will ultimately decide if the shooting was legally justified.

On the night of the shooting, a 911 caller tells a dispatcher he saw someone walking in the middle of the street with scissors in his hand, according to audio included in the video released this week.

“Is he threatening anyone with the scissors?” the dispatcher asked.

“It looks like he’s trying to walk away," the caller responded. "There’s people trying to follow him.”

When Nichols himself called 911, he told the dispatcher where he was and asked police to go there. He said he was being chased “by my people.” When asked if he had scissors or a knife, he told the dispatcher he had scissors.

When he told the dispatcher officers had arrived, she asked, “Are you able to put the scissors down?”

It is unclear what he says before the recording ends.

What happened before the Oxnard police shooting?

When officers arrived, they saw Nichols walking in the road and several of his family members following behind him, Assistant Police Chief Chris Williams said on the video. Nichols was holding scissors with 4-inch blades, Williams said. As officers followed him, Nichols could be heard saying, "I'm going to stab her," Williams said.

The next footage appears to show a standoff with police and Nichols on N Street, a few blocks from where police first found him. Police cars can be seen on either side of the road. Nichols is standing in between, holding both arms above his head, with the scissors in one hand.

At times, he appears to be slowly walking in the direction of one group of officers standing near their patrol cars. He continues to hold his arms up high in the air. Around 11:38 p.m., an officer calls out more than a dozen times, asking him to drop the scissors, sometimes calling it a knife. As the man moves, an officer also asks him to stop walking.

“Drop it. Just drop the knife, bud,” an officer calls out. “Everything will be fine. Just drop it. You're OK, dude. Just drop it for me."

One of the officers shoots Nichols with a beanbag round from a shotgun as he walks closer. When the round appears to hit his hip, he starts running in the other direction.

Officers chase after him. In the southbound lanes of Ventura Road, additional footage shows Nichols stopped, facing the officers. Again they asked him to drop the scissors, and when he turned his back, they deploy a Taser. He again runs away.

What happened when officers fired their guns?

The next bit of footage shows several officers running toward him near Ventura Road and Doris Avenue. A time stamp on the video says 11:40 p.m.

As the officers run toward Nichols, someone can be heard saying, “Get on the ground right now.”

Nichols appears to be moving toward the officers, the scissors in one of his hands. Two officers then fire their handguns as two others deploy Tasers and another fires a beanbag round, police said.

Nichols falls to the ground, but gets back to his feet, apparently still holding the scissors. Police then shock him with a Taser again.

An officer aims a shotgun loaded with beanbag rounds at Isaiah Nichols on May 26 in Oxnard. Nichols was later shot by two officers and remains in the hospital.

The video, released on social media and on the department’s YouTube page, is not intended to offer an opinion or an analysis of what happened, Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites said in the recording.

“Body worn cameras can capture a significant portion of what transpires, but it is important to keep in mind that they do not necessarily tell the entire story,” Benites said in the video.

The two officers who fired at Nichols are Jesus Garcia and Alan Espino. Garcia has worked for the Oxnard Police Department for 3½ years, and Espino for 1½ years.

Both were placed on paid administrative leave after the incident, which is standard procedure, and both have since been cleared to return to work, Benites said in the video.

All six officers involved are from the department's patrol services division, and none has been involved in any prior shootings, Benites said.

