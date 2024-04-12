Oxnard man who trained high school athletes accused of sex crimes

An Oxnard man who works with high school students as a personal trainer has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges alleging he sexually abused at least one underage teen.

Keith Dudley, 40, pleaded not guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor Thursday morning in Ventura County Superior Court, court records show. He also denied special allegations, including that he took advantage of a position of trust, that could impact sentencing if he were to be convicted.

Investigators with the Oxnard Police Department's family protection unit arrested Dudley on March 27. Police officials allege Dudley had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student at Moorpark High School, but noted there was no evidence the acts took place on school grounds or at school-sanctioned events.

Police officials said Dudley worked as a trainer with students from high schools around the county.

On Wednesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed two counts of forcible sexual penetration of a minor and one count of assault with intent to commit a felony. The three felony counts apparently pertain to the same teen, who was identified by initials and was said to be 14 or older.

Prosecutors also filed a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery involving a victim with different initials. No details were available from the DA's office Thursday regarding the second victim.

Two sealed protective orders requiring no contact with the victims were served Thursday, according to the court docket.

Dudley was barred from attending a track event Friday in Simi Valley, the docket shows, and was ordered not to train any minor unless the parent was present. He also ordered to have no contact with anyone under 18 and to stay away from school campuses, parks and other areas where children might gather.

The DA's complaint indicates the alleged activity took place on or around March 26, the day before Dudley was arrested.

Dudley was initially booked into Ventura County jail and was released March 28 on a $20,000 bail bond, jail and court records show.

He is scheduled for an early disposition conference on the afternoon of May 21 in courtroom 11.

Oxnard police are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxnard Police Detective Juan Morales at 805-385-3922.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard man who trained high school athletes accused of sex crimes