Oxford Valley Mall apartments could see first residents in July. How much is rent?

Construction continues at the site of luxury apartments at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown, but its first residents could move in as early as next month, according to the developer's website.

Applications are now being taken for units at Atlee Square, the 391-unit complex now under construction on the site of the former Boscov's at the mall off Route 1 and Woodbourne Road.

Move-in dates, which are available as soon as July 6th, photos and virtual tours of the apartments are also available on the project's website. Developers Bozzuto and CornerstoneTracy did not respond to requests for comment on the progress of the construction, but the project is scheduled to be completed by March 2025.

Apartment layouts on the website are listed with rental prices, ranging anywhere from $1,980 to $3,305 per month, while the measurement of the spaces range from 595 to 1,196 square feet per design.

One section of Atlee Square apartments during construction.

The building will offer several apartment designs, including a single bedroom studio apartment, five differing 1bed/1bath layouts, and five 2bed/2bath options.

The project's website also advertises a swimming pool, a pet friendly community with a "bark park" and a pet wash, a fitness center with a spin and yoga studio, golf and sports simulators, and a resident lounge with a bar and billiard spaces.

The project is set to finish apartments with GE appliances, 9 foot ceilings, and 6-foot windows.

Housing comes to Oxford Valley mall: What came before Atlee Square luxury apartments

Atlee Square, as it has been named, is also working to target Green Globe certifications through the construction of energy-efficient features and two acres of exterior amenity space, according to the project's website.

Construction underway at Atlee Square apartment complex.

Simon Properties, which owns the 1.3-million-square-foot Oxford Valley Mall, and township officials hope the apartment project will revive the mall, built in 1973 and once one of the largest in the United States. Ultimately, the project could have 600 apartments.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Oxford Valley Mall apartments ready for first luxury rentals