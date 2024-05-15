Oxford suspect arrested at scene of home burglary

OXFORD – Oxford police have apprehended a suspected burglar on the scene of north Oxford residence.

Oxford police were called to a Christman Drive residence for an ongoing burglary. According to police, the homeowner was watching the scene play out through a security camera. Officers were able to locate the suspect on the scene and detain him.

Jesus Antonio Torres Aguilar, 28, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with burglary - breaking and entering dwelling.

During his initial appearance in Oxford Municipal Court, his bond was set at $10,000.