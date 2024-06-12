Oxford Hills school budget faces rejection by voters

Jun. 11—PARIS — With seven of eight towns in Maine School Administrative District 17 reporting results Tuesday night, the majority of voters rejected the proposed $51.5 million budget, 1,158 to 1,759.

The $51.5 million budget was about $600,000 more than the $47.43 million approved a year ago.

The tallies for seven towns were:

Harrison, 77 yes; 481 no.

Hebron, 55 yes, 77 no.

Norway, 393 yes, 245 no.

Otisfield, 126 yes, 96 no.

Oxford, 187 yes, 306 no.

Paris, 265 yes, 346 no.

West Paris, 55 yes, 208 no.

Results from Waterford were not available by late Tuesday night.

