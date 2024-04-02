New Oxford English teacher Christy Rehm in 1st place in America's Favorite Teacher voting

Christy Rehm didn’t start out to be a teacher.

It wasn’t her first career choice. She loved writing and studied English and journalism as an undergraduate. Her high school teachers and college professors seemed to know better. “They always told me I would make a great teacher,” she said.

Christy Rehm is running in first place in the competition for America's Favorite Teacher, a contest sponsored by the non-profit Teach for America.

She resisted their advice and went in a different direction, working for a time in advertising and as a freelance journalist. But it seemed that no matter what she was doing, she was drawn to teaching.

“I kept being pulled in the direction of education,” she said.

Having had some great teachers in her life helped, showing her the difference teachers can make in people’s lives.

She earned a master’s and a doctorate and taught kindergarten for a year before teaching high school English, something that she loves. “I realized that great teachers bring their positive energy and joy, amazing life experiences and knowledge and passion for their discipline, and love of people, to the classroom every day,” she said.

She has been teaching for nearly 26 years now – currently at New Oxford High School – and has loved it. She loves passing on her love for the written word to her students, which, she admits, in this digital age, can be something of a challenge. She uses technology but remains dedicated to teaching books – long-form, as they call it now – and ideas and providing her students with the tools to think critically about ideas. “If kids don’t learn to think critically, society suffers,” she said. “It’s just all about the way you approach it.”

Her convictions led her to sign on as one of the plaintiffs in the federal court case against the Dover Area School Board over the teaching of intelligent design in the classroom. That case ended with a federal judge ruling on the side of the plaintiffs in a blistering ruling against the district. Rehm said her experience has informed her teaching and has kept her attuned to current efforts by school boards to ban books and adopt curriculum policies that stifle teachers.

In February, she received an email that she had been nominated to participate in a competition called America’s Favorite Teacher. She filled out the information requested and was soon notified that she had been selected. “It’s kind of like ‘The Voice’ for teachers,” she said, “but I don’t have to sing.”

The competition, sponsored by Teach for America as a fundraiser, is based on votes from those who make small donations to a non-profit organization to promote education. (One vote is free, but you can multiply votes by donating to the organization.)

As of Monday, Rehm was No. 1 in her group. First-round voting continues until April 4.

For more information or to vote for Rehm, visit her page at Teach for America.

The winner of the national competition wins a trip to Hawaii, an article in Reader’s Digest and $25,000. Rehm said she would use the money to start a nonprofit, urban farming network for students to learn sustainable food production and gardening practices.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: New Oxford teacher in 1st place in America's Favorite Teacher voting