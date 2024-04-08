Oxford County commissioners Steven Merrill and David Duguay stepping down

Apr. 8—PARIS — For the first time in 20 years, the Oxford County Commission will have a change in leadership.

Steven Merrill of Norway and David Duguay of Byron are not running for reelection.

Merrill is stepping down after serving for 30 years, while Duguay is leaving after 20 years to run for a seat in the state Senate.

The third commissioner, Timothy Turner of Buckfield, will not face reelection until 2026.

Unless an independent candidate steps up, Merrill will be replaced by Sawin Millett of Waterford. The 86-year-old Republican state representative in District 81 and Bates College graduate has served nine nonconsecutive terms in the Maine House. First elected in 1968, Millett has been a member of the Maine House off and on for more than 50 years.

Merrill represents the District 1 towns of Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Greenwood, Hiram, Lovell, Norway, Porter, Stoneham, Stow, Sweden, Waterford and unorganized territory of Albany and Mason.

Duguay represents the District 2 towns and territories of Andover, Bethel, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Hanover, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Newry, Peru, Roxbury, Rumford, Upton and the unorganized territory of Milton, Riley and Northern Oxford County.

Duguay is looking to switch seats with Sen. Lisa Keim of Dixfield, who is prohibited by state law from seeking a fifth consecutive term. Duguay is seeking to represent District 19, which includes parts of Oxford and Franklin counties.

In Oxford County: Andover, Bethel, Buckfield, Byron, Canton, Dixfield, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Hartford, Lincoln Plantation, Lovell, Magalloway Plantation, Mexico, Milton Township, Newry, North Oxford unorganized territory, Peru; Roxbury; Rumford; South Oxford unorganized territory, Stoneham, Stow, Sumner, Upton, West Paris and Woodstock; in Franklin County, Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Jay, North Franklin unorganized territory, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, South Franklin unorganized territory, Temple, Weld and West Central Franklin unorganized territory.

Keim, the assistant Republican minority leader in the Senate, is seeking Duguay's commission seat in the Republican primary. She is being challenged by Kyle Tilsley of Rumford, a former lieutenant and troop commander for the Maine State Police.

No Democrat is running for either county seat.

