Oxford commissioners change method for buying cruisers

Apr. 16—PARIS — The Oxford County Commission will allow the Sheriff's Office to purchase new cruisers as they become available from dealers because there is such a shortage that most are gone before the county can get bids and get them approved.

Commissioners heard a proposal Tuesday from Sheriff Christopher Wainwright, who talked about the dilemma he and other law enforcement departments are having locating police cruisers from area dealerships. When he hears about the availability of one, it is often sold within a couple of days, which prevents a bidding process and having it approved by commissioners.

He suggested using sole sourcing, which would allow the department to act quickly when a vehicle is available. Any potential purchase would need to be approved by the county administrator, but would not have to wait until the next commissioners' meeting, which are held twice per month.

The strike at General Motors last fall has hurt the available inventory, Wainwright said. Dealerships are no longer offering a government discount and are selling vehicles at the manufacturer's suggested retail price, he added.

The cost of a new vehicle is about $55,000.

The department is scheduled to purchase five new cruisers this year. With $235,000 in its account, plus trade-in value, it should provide the county with money for all five cruisers, Wainwright said.

Commissioners unanimously approved the plan.

In other business, the unorganized territories have received a $200,000 grant from the Department of Transportation for a box culvert and other improvements in Milton Township. Rob Prue, civil engineer for Pine Tree Engineering in Bath, will perform the work. Due to Prue's unique knowledge of the situation, the county also sole-sourced this award for the project.

The board signed off on the Oxford County Regional Communication Center hiring Lauren Greenhalgh and Amanda Hebert as new dispatchers. That still leaves the department with three openings.

Commissioners approved two new positions for the county — a major in the sheriff's department and a finance director in the treasurer's office.

Instead of a tax anticipation note, commissioners will allow the treasurer to borrow up to $2 million from the casino fund to cover any potential budget shortfall if revenues and tax payments are delayed.

The sheriff's department's substation in Bethel will close for a couple of weeks for needed renovations.

The county is currently boarding 60 inmates at the Cumberland County Jail during its HVAC system upgrade, which may not be finished before the end of the year.

