Owyhee Storm field goes down a storm drain
Owyhee Storm field goes down a storm drain
Owyhee Storm field goes down a storm drain
Faced with labor shortages, sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture are increasingly adopting AI in their automation. Computer vision startups are looking to jump on that opportunity with a range of point solutions for both industries. From data collection to crop monitoring and harvesting, robots with eyes are entering the fields.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
The veteran two-way guard’s journey to the Boston Celtics has been the perfect illustration of right place, right time.
WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 40, takes place this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-night extravaganza features 13 matches, with all seven of WWE's major championships on the line. Here's how we predict the event will unfold.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Emilia Gómez is a principal investigator at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre and scientific coordinator of AI Watch, the EC initiative to monitor the advancements, uptake and impact of AI in Europe. Her team contributes with scientific and technical knowledge to EC AI policies, including the recently proposed AI Act. Gómez's research is grounded in the computational music field, where she contributes to the understanding of the way humans describe music and the methods in which it's modeled digitally.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kristine Gloria formerly led the Aspen Institute's Emergent and Intelligent Technologies Initiative -- the Aspen Institute being the D.C.-headquartered think tank focused on values-based leadership and policy expertise. Gloria holds a PhD in cognitive science and a Master's in media studies, and her past work includes research at MIT’s Internet Policy Research Initiative, the San Francisco-based Startup Policy Lab and the Center for Society, Technology and Policy at UC Berkeley.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
Lola Cars enters partnership with Yamaha to field a Formula E team. Yamaha will build the powertrain, Lola will handle the bodywork on the Gen3 Evo racer.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
No more having to lift a heavy pot every time you need to strain pasta! Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers are fans.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.