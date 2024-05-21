Owners of troubled Las Vegas apartment complex start evictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex have sent tenants 30-day pay or quit notices after the owners reached a settlement with Clark County.

County commissioners approved the settlement for the Apex apartments with California-based Pro-Residential Services last month.

“We can’t afford to go anywhere clearly, that’s why we’re still here,” Travis Smith told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Smith said he lives in an apartment located north of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Twain Avenue near Maryland Parkway with his wife and children.

A judge previously put evictions on hold after the county filed a lawsuit against the owners in 2022. The settlement clears the way for the owners to attempt to evict people who are not paying rent. The owners must also repair the property, follow building and fire codes, and pay the county $45,000, according to the settlement.

In the lawsuit, the county alleged that the owners provided unsafe housing in multiple states while collecting COVID rental relief money, known as CHAP (CARES Housing Assistance Program) in Clark County. The county pointed to deplorable conditions and excessive crime at the complex. The 8 News Now Investigators exposed how the business was operating without a license.

Pro-Residential Services bought the property in January of 2021, according to county records. The owners collected nearly $330,000 of CHAP money by May of 2022, according to the county.

“I had no problem paying rent for someone who was actually taking care of this property,” Selena Betancure told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Smith and Betancure said they had not paid rent in months because of the conditions of the property. Smith provided a copy of a notice he received which states he owes more than $18,000.

Several tenants said they filed a motion to stay, the first step to ask a judge to stop the eviction.

The 8 News Now Investigators tried reaching the property owners and had not received a response by Tuesday afternoon.

The 8 News Now Investigators also requested updated CHAP information for the property.

