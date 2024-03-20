Owner of stolen truck may have shot suspected thief, Fort Worth police say

A man whose truck was stolen might have shot the suspected thief after tracking down the vehicle early Wednesday, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. to the 800 block of East Jessamine Street, in south Fort Worth.

The owner of a stolen Ford truck had pinged its location to that area, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the person who was shot had stolen the vehicle.

The owner of the truck fled the scene of the shooting, according to police.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

