Owner of stolen dog says Memphians need to feel safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For almost a week, a woman has been frantically searching for her 15-year-old dog, stolen along with her car from the parking lot of a Midtown grocery store.

Lynn Bugg said she works from home and doesn’t get out much, but she has been to the Fresh Market on Union hundreds of times. She never thought a quick trip there would cost her her car and dog, Yoshi.

“My daughter lives in Birmingham. She grew up here and said, ‘Mom, I’m so scared for you to be there. I want you out of that town,'” said Bugg.

Police said Bugg’s 2013 black Infiniti was used in a bank robbery a day later in West Memphis, AR, and the bank robber was nabbed when he crashed the car in Memphis.

Dog missing after AR bank robbery, police chase

But according to Bugg, the bank robber told officers he found the Infiniti and knew nothing about the dog.

“As I understand it, he found the car in the Whitehaven area near Goodhaven and Millbranch Road. I’ve been actually three times,” Bugg said.

Dog stolen from midtown grocery store may have been dumped in Whitehaven

Bugg has also been searching areas around the Fresh Market and posted Flyers throughout the area to bring Yoshi home. She is also asking business owners in Memphis to do more to keep customers safe.

Shelby County, Memphis murder rate increased 50% in 2023, Crime Commission says

“I know that we can’t fix all the things feeding people who want to do crime,” said Bugg. “What can be done is private businesses can step up and invest in security. They need cameras in parking lots. They need visible security.”

Bugg said, unfortunately, there were no cameras on the side of the store where her vehicle was parked.

“If they had cameras, then police and prosecutors would know if the man who robbed the bank stole the car,” she said.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the return of Yoshi.

Bugg said Yoshi may be skittish and is asking anyone who thinks they might have seen her or knows where she is to call (901) 528-CASH

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.