Owner 'overwhelmed' as micropub is approved

Plans for a new micropub have been approved, despite previous fears of anti-social behaviour and a lack of parking.

The Butcher's Arms in Werrington is looking to open in time for May Bank Holiday after Peterborough City Council gave the go-ahead on Tuesday.

The application received 44 letters of support and 47 public objections.

Applicant Holli Possnet said she was "overwhelmed" by support for the venture.

The council's planning committee voted to allow a change of use for the building on Canterbury Road so it could operate as a micropub.

Conservative councillor Ishfaq Hussain voted against the application, saying he had “not been convinced” a residential area was the right place for a pub.

Mike Lane, who supported the application, said it was "not a Werrington Wetherspoon's, selling cut-price alcoholic drinks to all and sundry".

'Very sympathetic'

Several planning committee members said they would prefer to approve the micropub plan rather than leave the current premises empty.

However, they said the applicants must provide "enhanced sound insulation", must not play live or amplified music and must not allow patrons to sit outside the front of the premises.

The pub will have capacity for between 30 and 40 visitors at a time.

Addressing parking concerns, the applicants told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they expected customers to walk or use public transport to reach the micropub.

Ms Possnet's partner Andy Simmons ran The Ploughman in Werrington before it shut down in January.

He said he was "very sympathetic" to neighbours' concerns.

"Moving forward now, we’re looking forward to re-establishing links with our local residents, community and councillors and building bridges so we can continue with some of the fantastic community work we did at The Ploughman," he said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Related Internet Links