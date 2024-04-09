Owner of home at center of cross-burning controversy appeals ruling that shut it down

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Janet Butler wants her house back.



Now that her son Worden and his girlfriend Alexis Hartnett are gone from the Horry County home where authorities say the white couple lit a cross on fire and pointed it toward Black neighbors last November, there’s no reason to consider the property a nuisance.



That’s the crux of an April 5 filing by Butler’s attorney in Horry County Common Pleas Court asking judge to lift the temporary injunction which shuttered the Corbett Drive home on Thursday.



“The cross burning witnessed by complaining witnesses was taken down immediately upon its reporting to law enforcement and therefore is no longer in existence … Similarly, much of the complained behavior described in pleadings at the hearing was brief or temporary in nature, such as blocking mailboxes with overgrown vegetation that’s since been removed, posting a sign warning trespassers of being shot, and even alleged threats and yelling conducted by the residents, Butler’s attorney Christopher D. Helms wrote to the court.



“The tenant residents have also since vacated the subject property .. thereby making existence of future nuisance speculation and conjecture.”

Butler and Hartnett, who were residing at the home, were charged by Horry County authorities with second-degree harassment in the Nov. 24 cross-burning incident. Both were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 30 and released the following day, online jail records show.



Their alleged attempts to intimidate Black neighbors Monica and Shawn Williams by igniting that cross set off a national furor and renewed calls by civil rights groups for South Carolina to adopt a statewide hate crimes law.



Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson in January asked for a restraining order to force the couple out.



In his March 28 order granting the request, 15th Circuit Court Judge WIlliam H. Seals Jr. said the cross burning was a “profound act of hatred.”



Janet Butler, however, had nothing to do with the incident and shouldn’t be punished for it, Helms wrote in his filing.



“Because the complained of behavior was not attributed to the Respondent, a more balanced, and less-prejudicial, form of relief is warranted,” he argued.

