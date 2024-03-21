Owner of gun found by 4-year-old child identified

Mar. 21—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — An investigation was continuing Wednesday after the owner of a gun that a 4-year-old child found was identified.

A father living in the Athens Crossroads area called Mercer 911 Sunday and reported that his 4-year-old child had found a pistol in the front yard. The father first thought that it was a toy, but it proved to be real.

The pistol, which was in a holster, was loaded, Lt. A.M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department issued a statement Wednesday that the firearm's owner and associate were identified and interviewed by Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers with the department's Criminal Investigation Bureau.

"This is still an ongoing investigation so we will not be releasing the names involved until it has been completed," Ballard said.

A check of the firearm's serial number showed that it was not reported stolen. Ballard said it was a 9-mm, but declined to state its type or brand.

The firearm is being held by the sheriff's department.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com