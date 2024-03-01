Owner of Continental Automotive Group arrested on burglary and arson charges, records show

Austin businessman Dorsey Bryan Hardeman was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and second-degree felony arson, Travis County Jail records show.

Prominent Austin attorney Sam Bassett confirmed to the American-Statesman that he has been hired to represent Hardeman. Bassett said he is reviewing the case and could not comment further.

Hardeman, 75, was being held at the Travis County Jail as of Thursday evening, county records show.

The Statesman could not immediately obtain an arrest affidavit for Hardeman.

Hardeman is the owner of Continental Automotive Group, which has several dealerships in Austin, one in Dallas and two in the Rio Grande Valley city of San Juan, according to its website. Continental Automotive Group bills itself as “one of the few remaining locally owned and operated, family-run dealership groups in town.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dorsey Bryan Hardeman charged with burglary, arson, records show