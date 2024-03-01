New owner of Clearview Mall plans to fill space with businesses

Next time you walk into the Clearview Mall could look different. The new owner has big plans to fill this space with new businesses.

Shoppers said this is long overdue.

“It used to be a focal point. When I was in school and now it’s just nothing,” said Brandon Scarborough.

In the heart of Center Township, Butler County sits the Clearview Mall.

“This mall has been here for a really long time. They just keep closing stores,” said Diane Busateri.

But over the years, we’ve seen more and more empty storefronts.

“Now you go in there, it’s like zombie land,” said Scarborough.

Shoppers said there needs to be a change.

“It’s sad. There’s hardly anything around this area as it is,” said Busateri.

Some people said they have to travel to Ross Park Mall or drive all the way out to Boardman, Ohio to go shopping.

“If you want to buy something for a special occasion, you have to go that far. We have nothing out here,” said Pam Bercury.

Many shoppers are happy to hear the mall is now under new ownership by a Florida-based company called 4th Dimension Properties.

According to the Butler Eagle, the company said they plan to hire brokers to fill vacant spaces including where the JCPenney used to be.

“We need some stores, I mean two-thirds of it is empty, we need department stores that would be great,” said Bercury.

Some people hope this also brings in new restaurants. The company said they want to attract a lot of people. They also have a different vision for the mall than the previous owner, Kohan Retail Investment Group.

“If this place had more stuff, I think it would bring a lot more people,” said Scarborough.

The company also owns more than a dozen malls across the country including in Texas and Maryland.

