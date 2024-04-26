Owner of building that exploded in Clinton Township charged with involuntary manslaughter

A Commerce Township man who owns and operates a Clinton Township building that exploded in March, killing a teenager and injuring a firefighter, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Noor Noel Kestou, 31, was arraigned on the 15-year felony charge in connection with the explosions March 4 at Goo Smoke Shop/Select Distributors on Groesbeck Highway near 15 Mile, where the incident rocked residents for miles in the county.

Thousands of cans of nitrous oxide and butane were inside the building, the Prosecutor's Office said. Canisters propelled into the air and rained down throughout the area, with various types of debris found more than a mile away.

Inspectors look over debris left from multiple explosions that occurred last night at Select Distributors in Clinton Township on 15 Mile Road on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Turner Salter, 19, of Clinton Township, a bystander, died after he was hit in the head with a projectile about a quarter mile from the business. The Prosecutor's Office stated in a release that the teen was struck by a nitrous oxide canister.

Township firefighter Matt Myers also was injured when debris came through the windshield of a vehicle and glass clipped the side of his face, township officials previously said.

Kestou was ordered held in the county jail on a $500,000 bond during an arraignment in 41B District Court in Clinton Township. A not guilty plea was entered, according to district court records.

If Kestou posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether, surrender his passport, not leave the state and have no weapons, according to the Prosecutor's Office release. A probable cause conference was set for May 7.

Kestou's attorney, James Thomas, said they are not commenting about the particulars of the case. He expected Kestou to make bond Thursday, and said they are going to continue to work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the site.

"It's a terrible tragedy, and we're going to let it work its way through the courts," Thomas said.

Debris from the explosions at Select Distributors can be seen across 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in his release: "Our hearts ache for the family and loved ones of the young man whose life was tragically cut short by this devastating explosion. We are steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice and holding the individual accountable for their actions."

Lucido, Township Supervisor Bob Cannon and Township Police Chief Dina Caringi plan to give an update on the explosions and fire during a news conference Friday at the township's police headquarters. A township news release Thursday stated the explosions and fire were caused by improperly store canisters of butane and nitrous oxide and the update will focus on the results of the ongoing police investigation.

Township officials previously said the site, a former Save-A-Lot retail and warehouse store, wasn't supposed to have butane and nitrous oxide tanks inside. They said butane and nitrous oxide, lighter fluid, vape pens and canisters measuring 12-18 inches and weighing 10-15 pounds exploded during the blaze.

Canisters as well as knives and blades that were inside the building were tossed into the air, raining down on police and fire crews as well as other properties. Cannon previously said the knives were legal, the canisters were not.

Sarah Cooper, 26, of Clinton Township holds what is thought to be knives that were part of the debris left from multiple explosions on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 that occurred last night at the Select Distributors in Clinton Township at 15 Mile Road.

Cannon said two commercial businesses were authorized to be in the building. Township property records listed three owners of parcels at the address. Township officials inspected the property in 2022, "then they brought things in the back door that we didn't know about and that's where the problem came," Cannon said previously.

According to its website, Select Distributors is a wholesale supplier of novelty items, phone accessories and other merchandise to discount stores and other types of retailers and wholesalers.

Paul Brouwer, the township's emergency management coordinator, previously said the debris field from the blaze and explosions was 1 mile across and dozens of canisters were found embedded in yards. Scott Kleinfeld, the township's assistant superintendent of public works, previously said crews gathered debris from a 2-mile radius.

Township officials previously said the owner and employees had been cooperative in the investigation.

In mid-March, a spokesperson for Select Distributors emailed a statement: "Select Distributors is deeply saddened and expresses its sincerest condolences to the victim's family. It is actively cooperating with investigators as they work to determine the cause of the accident. Select Distributors has been a proud employer and member of this community for over a decade and is focused on ensuring safety and support of its team members and community."

