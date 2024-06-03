Can you own a tiger in Ohio? These animals are prohibited in the state

Cincinnati police were out searching near the University of Cincinnati early Monday after someone reported seeing what looked like a tiger, officials said.

The sighting was reported around 3:05 a.m. and no additional big cat sightings have been reported to police since, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Cunningham said officers checked the area but didn't find anything. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden spokesperson Michelle Curley also said both its tigers "are safe and sound and at the Zoo."

It's unclear if this was just a false alarm or not. But here's a look at Ohio law and whether individuals can own a tiger.

Can you own a tiger in Ohio?

No, it is illegal for individuals to own, trade or sell tigers and other dangerous wild animals in Ohio since Gov. John Kasich signed Senate Bill 310 in 2012, regulating the possession of dangerous wild animals in the state.

Exceptions to the law may occur if the animal was owned before the law took effect and the Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a permit.

What animals are illegal to own in Ohio?

Tigers aren't the only dangerous wild animals included in Senate Bill 310. The following animals are also prohibited from possession:

Hyenas.

Gray wolves, excluding hybrids.

Lions.

Jaguars.

Leopards including clouded leopards, Sunda clouded leopards and snow leopards.

Cheetahs.

Lynxes, including Canadian lynxes, Eurasian lynxes and Iberian lynxes.

Cougars, also known as pumas or mountain lions.

Caracals.

Servals, excluding hybrids with domestic cats commonly known as savannah cats.

Bears.

Elephants.

Rhinoceroses.

Hippopotamuses.

Cape buffaloes.

African wild dogs.

Komodo dragons.

Alligators.

Crocodiles.

Caimans, excluding dwarf caimans.

Gharials.

Nonhuman primates other than lemurs and the nonhuman primates specified in Ohio Revised Code.

Golden lion, black-faced lion, golden-rumped lion, cotton-top, emperor, saddlebacked, black-mantled and Geoffroy's tamarins.

Southern and northern night monkeys.

Dusky titi and masked titi monkeys.

Muriquis.

Goeldi's monkeys.

White-faced, black-bearded, white-nose bearded and monk sakis.

Bald and black uakaris.

Black-handed, white-bellied, brown-headed and black spider monkeys.

Common woolly monkeys.

Red, black and mantled howler monkeys.

When don't you need a permit to possess a dangerous wild animal in Ohio?

There are unique circumstances in which an Ohio Department of Agriculture permit is not needed to possess a dangerous wild animal. Here's a look.

Accredited zoos and aquariums.

An accredited Zoological Association of America facility.

Research facilities, as defined in the federal Animal Welfare Act.

Research facilities accredited by the Association for the Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International.

USDA licensed circuses.

Veterinarians providing temporary care.

Wildlife shelters accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

Individuals traveling through the state for 48 hours or less. However, they must not exhibit or bring the animal(s) into public spaces.

Educational institutions that display a single dangerous wild animal as a mascot.

Persons or facilities possessing certain Ohio Department of Natural Resources permits.

Service spider monkey trained by a non-profit organization.

