‘I own my mistakes’: Chief Balderrama addresses ‘inappropriate off-duty’ relationship

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama has sent a message to Fresno Police Officers, addressing his “inappropriate off-duty relationship” and asking his team for forgiveness.

In the message, he says he met with command staff and professional staff managers Thursday before the City of Fresno sent a press release regarding this incident on Friday to provide some basic information and “ask for their forgiveness and support”.

In the message, he addresses his “off-duty relationship”, saying he “will pay for those mistakes” and asking for forgiveness from his staff.

It is so very true that there are two sides to every story, but I do not intend to justify or defend myself regardless of any unknown circumstances. My actions did not meet the standards of who I am as a man of faith, husband, or father. I own my mistakes, they are mine and mine alone to bear, and I will pay for those mistakes for the rest of my life. I humbly come to you and ask for your forgiveness as your leader, who clearly has flaws and imperfections. I realize many of you may be upset and disappointed. I understand those feelings and I don’t fault you for it. My family has been deeply affected by this and I humbly ask for your grace, discretion, and understanding during this difficult time. Chief Balderrama.

In a letter to its members, the Fresno Police Officers’ Association (FPOA) President Brandon Wiemiller says the union’s members “feel betrayed, and trust has been lost” between them and Chief Balderrama.

The City of Fresno says Chief Balderrama will remain in his position and continue to serve as the Chief of the Fresno Police Department while the investigation is ongoing.

