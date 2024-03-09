Owen County home listings asked for more money in February – see the current median price here

The median home in Owen County listed for $303,650 in February, up 0.4% from the previous month's $302,400, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to February 2023, the median home list price increased 19.1% from $264,950.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Owen County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.indystar.com.

Owen County's median home was 2,027 square feet, listed at $146 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 1.8% from February 2023.

Listings in Owen County moved steadily, at a median 74 days listed compared to the February national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 76 days on the market. Around 14 homes were newly listed on the market in February, a 30% decrease from 20 new listings in February 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Bloomington metro area, median home prices rose to $414,700, up 0.1% from a month earlier. The median home had 2,077 square feet, at a list price of $192 per square foot.

In Indiana, median home prices were $280,750, a slight increase from January. The median Indiana home listed for sale had 1,872 square feet, with a price of $151 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $415,500, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,819 square feet, with a price of $224 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Owen County home listings asked for more money in February – see the current median price here