'I owe this city everything': How the Providence police are honoring their former chief

Hugh T. Clements Jr. was open to guidance from his close friends last year as he neared the end of his tenure as Providence's police chief.

A few people reminded him of how hard he had worked over the course of decades. He was free to leave if he wanted to, they told him. He didn't owe anything to the City of Providence.

"I look at that completely differently," Clements said Friday when he returned to Providence's public safety headquarters for some honors.

"I feel like I owe this city everything," Clements told the large gathering.

Former Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. greets well-wishers on Friday at the Providence Public Safety Complex, where the auditorium was named in his honor.

Clements was in town for the dedication of the department's auditorium, which has been named after him.

The event drew law enforcement leaders from across Rhode Island and beyond.

It also drew many people who are critical to fighting crime, even though they are not police officers, ranging from elected officials, religious leaders and community organizers to people with less formal roles who are simply interested in safer streets.

They packed into the space on the first floor of the public safety complex.

"I don't look at this as a tribute to me," Clements said. "I look at this as a tribute to everybody in this room and the great things we accomplished together."

Clements stepped down last year after an 11-year-stint as chief and more than 40 years as a sworn Providence police officer.

The Providence Public Safety Complex's ground-floor auditorium has been named after the department's former chief.

The move was part of a career shift that has brought him to the U.S. Department of Justice.

There, he now directs an office that's at the forefront of community policing in the United States.

Community policing is a law enforcement practice that emphasizes the building of trust and respect between police officers and the communities they serve.

The DOJ's Office of Community of Oriented Policing Services awards grants that help local police departments bolster their ranks.

Since 1994, the office has appropriated more than $20 billion to help advance community policing.

The office develops and tests police strategies and provides training and technical assistance to community members, local government leaders and police organizations.

