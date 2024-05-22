‘Ow’: Woman wanted after fatal OKC hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An arrest warrant was filed recently for a woman who is a suspect in a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City that left one man dead.

“I just couldn’t believe it, he was dead,” said Sherre Milton. Milton was the one person driving that did stop and call the police.

It was March 7th just after midnight that Victor Braswell was walking on the side of the road heading east on Northeast 23rd Street.

Just before Bartell Road a vehicle traveling east, records showed, hit and killed Braswell. The driver was allegedly Brianna Coats who then took off.

“I tried to stop her but I couldn’t, so I pulled over, stopped traffic. I got out and turned around,” said Coats. She said she saw Braswell covered in blood and torn horribly.

“It still haunts me. I go to sleep and I see his face. I wake up and I see him,” said Milton. “Why didn’t she stop.”

Milton said that she saw Coats turn on her hazards and then speed off.

According to documents, Coats did eventually confess to police after she got home and called her boyfriend.

It stated that her reason for not sticking around was that her child who was in the vehicle said “ow” when they allegedly hit Braswell. Concerned for her child’s safety she sped off to her home, not a hospital.

“I just remember seeing his pants and then he flew up in the sky,” said Milton. “I don’t know how you’re supposed to feel when you see someone go through something like that, his body, I can still see it. I don’t know how you’re supposed to feel.”

“She needs to go to jail, she really should’ve stopped,” said Milton. “Even if it was just an accident, the family needs to know what happened to him.”

An address was listed in the arrest warrant, KFOR went to the home to see if Coats was there.

The vehicle was sitting out front with the tag number matching the one listed in the police report. The windshield still had tape on it as if it had been fixed or replaced.

KFOR knocked on the door of the home located on the eastern border of OKC and Midwest City but nobody answered.

“Oh my gosh. That’s why. She got home and was sitting outside her car that night crying,” said an anonymous neighbor who spoke with KFOR.

Wednesday morning a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said that they have not received anyone named Brianna Coats with her same date of birth.

“The family needs to have closure,” said Milton. “It could have been my kids and I’ve got two boys. I’m so so sorry to the family.”

