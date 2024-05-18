OVI checkpoints planned for Memorial Day Weekend

*Above video shows the most dangerous highways in Ohio*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The public announcements for OVI checkpoints are starting to be released by local law enforcement agencies for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Many authorities consider the Memorial Day Weekend as starting Thursday night May 23 and continuing through Memorial Day Monday May 27.

Holiday weekends mean cookouts, many get-togethers and Memorial Day Weekend is also considered by many people as the unofficial kickoff to summer fun.

With all of that in mind, The Summit County OVI Task Force is reminding people to, “Drive Safe, Drive Smart, Drive Sober.”

During the long holiday weekend officials said, “The Summit County OVI Task Force will be conducting sobriety checkpoints across Summit County Friday, May 24, and into early Saturday morning, May 25.

