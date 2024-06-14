OVI checkpoint tonight in West Chester Twp.

Jun. 14—The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in West Chester Twp.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7:15-10 p.m. on Tylersville Road by Crosley Boulevard, which is between Cox Road and Butler-Warren Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation/National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.