OVI checkpoint tonight in Monroe

May 17—The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on northbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation/National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Ssafety.