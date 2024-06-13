OVI checkpoints planned in two NE Ohio counties

(WJW) — Sobriety checkpoints are planned this weekend in two Northeast Ohio counties.

The Summit County OVI Task Force announced it will be conducting checkpoints Friday, June 14 across Summit County and into early Saturday morning.

And, on Friday, in Stark County, law enforcement will conduct sobriety checkpoints in Lawrence Township.

The task force’s motto is ‘Drive Safe, Drive Smart, Drive Sober.’

In 1990, the Supreme Court upheld the use of sobriety checkpoints as long as they meet certain guidelines, which includes public notification.

You can learn more about the legality of checkpoints in Ohio in the video player above.

In addition, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been cracking down on excessive speeders, as FOX 8 has recently reported, with one driver being cited for going 124 mph.

“This year, there have been 10,987 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. #SlowDown,” Troopers posted this past weekend.

