OVI checkpoint announced for Butler County tonight

An OVI checkpoint has been announced for Butler County tonight.

>>Man formally charged after being accused of shooting woman in face in Harrison Twp.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is holding it from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

It will take place in the City of Monroe.

The location will be on State Route Four northbound, specifically the 6200 block of Hamilton-Middletown Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of the task force’s efforts to reduce OVI-related deadly and injury crashes.

The Monroe Fire Department will also be on hand.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and Ohio Department of Public Safety.