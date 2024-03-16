‘Overwhelmed’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday.

News 8 first told you the story of Dewey Ferman back in November. On Friday, while walking through the double doors leading to his birthday surprise, he was greeted with a bosun’s whistle to kick off 100 years.

Since 1992, Ferman has lived in the same apartment at Royal Park Place in Zeeland. For decades, he lived with his wife, Dorothy, who died last year.

“We were very concerned about what was it going to be like for him,” said Dewey Ferman’s son, Thom Ferman. “Life alone at 73 years of marriage, and he’s thriving.”

An undated photo of Dewey Ferman (Courtesy Thomas Ferman)

An undated photo of Dewey Ferman and his late wife. (Courtesy Thomas Ferman)

On Friday, members of the retirement home community, along with Dewey Ferman’s family, shared stories about the 100-year-old.

“He is my favorite neighbor, because I get new ones all the time … and he’s been here a long time,” said Jean Hop, a resident at Royal Park Place.

“I said to Dewey the other day, I said, ‘Are you excited about your party?’ And he said, ‘Well, I never had a birthday party.’ I could not believe that,” Tooge Willyerd, another resident, said. “So, I think this is just wonderful to have this celebration for him today.”

Dewey Ferman at his 100th birthday party on March 15, 2024.

When Dewey Ferman was 18 years old, he volunteered to join the U.S. Navy, where he served four years. He spent time on Ohama Beach and fought in the Normandy Invasion.

If that resumé isn’t impressive enough, the now-100-year-old spends his time staying active and in the gym. Dewey Ferman doesn’t use a walker or a cane, and he always takes the stairs — two at a time.

Six years ago, he also started lifting 40 reps of 80 pounds. Now, family members tell News 8 he’s up to 50 reps.

“I see him walking often,” said Jamie Kooiker, an employee at Royal Park Place. “…Walking, exercising, but really, I think more than anything, he really reaches out to people.”

Toward the end of the party, after Dewey Ferman had his ice cream and cake, News 8 asked how he was feeling about turning 100 and having everyone come out to celebrate him.

“Overwhelmed,” he said. “I didn’t expect anything this big.”

