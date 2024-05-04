Overturned vehicle blocking traffic on Highway 544 outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle wreck in the area of highways 501 and 544 outside of Conway has traffic blocked.

Officials said one vehicle overturned, and two people are being transported to a local hospital with injuries. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

