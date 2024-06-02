Crash into Antioch ditch leads to miles-long backup on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Motorists are delayed for several miles in both directions along Interstate 24 Sunday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi in Antioch.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at mile marker 58.6 on I-24 West, between Haywood Lane and Bell Road.

Multiple vehicles from TDOT, the Nashville Fire Department, and the Metro Nashville Police Department can be seen on the traffic camera at mile marker 58.6.

As of 2:45 p.m., TDOT’s SmartWay map shows the westbound right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked at the scene of the incident.

Traffic flow as of 2:45 p.m. on June 2, 2024, along I-24. (Source: TDOT)

Meanwhile, based on traffic cameras, motorists on I-24 West are backed up motorists are backed up past mile marker 62.6 while motorists on I-24 East are running into delays as far back as mile marker 54.4, based on TDOT’s traffic cameras.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the driver of the semi was out and walking around after the vehicle crashed into a ditch off the side of the interstate.

No additional details have been released about the crash.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

