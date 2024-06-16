Overturned truck closes all westbound lanes on I-70 near OH-256

Drivers travelling along Interstate 70 westbound in Fairfield County saw significant delays Sunday as all lanes were closed near Ohio 256 Sunday after a dump truck overturned on the highway.

The crash was reported around 1:20 p.m., and the I-70 westbound lane was closed while first responders clear the road of debris from an overturned dump truck that spilled its contents onto the highway, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers in Fairfield County.

Traffic appears to be diverting to OH-256. Live footage from Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras still showed an overturned truck and several first responder vehicles as of 4 p.m.

It is not clear if any injuries were reported or if any other vehicles were involved. Pickerington police initially responded, but OSHP took over the scene.

