Overturned truck closes traffic on Highway 701 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic will be delayed for an “extended duration” along Highway 701 near Adrian Parkway, Horry County Fire Rescue officials said on Monday.

It happened about 6:20 a.m. No injuries are reported, but the road will closed as heavy-duty towing crews work to remove the vehicle.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

