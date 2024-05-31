Overturned tri-axle truck on PA Turnpike shuts down ramp to I-79 in Cranberry

An overturned tri-axle truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has shut down the ramp to I-79 in Cranberry.

Traffic is currently being diverted to the ramp to Route 19.

Officials say to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

CRASH #PaTurnpike I-76 West at Cranberry Exit #28. Due to an overturned tri-axle truck, the ramp to access I-79 from I-76 West is CLOSED. Traffic is being diverted to the ramp to US-19. Use alternate routes for I-79 and Expect Delays. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @WPXITraffic… pic.twitter.com/MwhT52r0Yf — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) May 31, 2024

