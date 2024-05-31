Overturned tri-axle truck on PA Turnpike shuts down ramp to I-79 in Cranberry

Jess Shannon
·1 min read

An overturned tri-axle truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has shut down the ramp to I-79 in Cranberry.

Traffic is currently being diverted to the ramp to Route 19.

Officials say to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

